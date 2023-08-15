CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, mostly cloudy with a few on and off light scattered showers. Temperatures will be on either side of 60 degrees.

Clouds early Wednesday with PM sunshine. There could be an isolated passing shower or two through the day. Thursday starts off with sun then clouds and a line of rain/storms by late PM/evening.

Humidity will drop briefly Wednesday with an increase Thursday then another drop Friday and into Saturday.

Signs of summer heat returning Sunday and into next week on and off. A few weak front will pass from the NW. Timing is still uncertain. I highly doubt this heat will be long lasting. Pattern looks to revert back to lower 80s (90s stay west as the month ends). Details coming soon

