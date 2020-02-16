Temps starting to warm back up, will remain dry through Presidents Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Finally, it’s a quiet Sunday ahead! We’re warming up and will remain dry through Presidents Day.

Showers arrive Monday night and become more widespread by Tuesday morning as our next system moves in. But truthfully it’s going to be a very uneventful weather week.

The next system isn’t until the following Tuesday! Enjoy the quiet weather while we’ve got it! There is a chance that you see a burst of snow tonight, there doesn’t seem to be a huge weather impact.

But you could wake up to a new coating of snow, up to 1/2″. Skiers delight! Not too cold, but they are making snow and you can get out and ski on fresh snow too.

Tonight’s forecast: A slight chance of snow: not as cold as last night.