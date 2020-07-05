Temps soar into the 90s this week with lots of sunshine, chance for rain

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Baby it’s hot outside! And is going to get hotter! There are several more 90°+ days on the way… Possibly a five day stretch!

Monday is going to be just a little hotter: and we’re going to heat-up faster!

Are you ready for our first “Heat Wave” of the summer? Heat Wave: A period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. Typically a heat wave lasts two or more days.

Some tips to beat the heat:

Beat the Heat!

Sprinklers and watering cans will be put to use! The next opportunity that many of us will see some rain will not be until late day on Tuesday. Our rain deficit will continue to grow and we are monitoring drought conditions. It is currently abnormally dry in Northwest Ohio. The best chance for appreciable rain will be at the end of the week.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: