CLEVELAND (WJW) – You’ll want a heavier jacket if you’re out late. Skies will stay clear and nice. Overnight, skies stay clear and winds subside. Temperatures will be seasonably chilly first thing in the morning, you’ll want the coat.

By the afternoon, skies stay sunny and temperatures are seasonably mild. Winds are much lighter and it should feel comfortable.

Dry through next Thursday. Temperatures will slowly warm through Thursday. Colder weekend ahead.

Rain returns Friday, scattered and tapers off quickly Saturday.

Here are the forecast bullet points for the next 2 weeks:

Gradually warming next week.

Long range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week (40s) followed by briefly milder temps to START the holiday week

We will be watching a system Wednesday/Thursday Thanksgiving week from the west. Too early for day-to-day specifics this far out. More on this next week!

