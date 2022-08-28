CLEVELAND (WJW) — A beautiful Sunday is in store for Northeast Ohio. Temps are rising but humidity will stay low until Monday when we might see 90°.

Winds are shifting out of the south but still a great forecast to round out the weekend and the big FOX 8 event – the FOX TROT! Temperatures will top the upper 80s but will be refreshing in the morning for the Trot, as we wake up to the 60s.

Unsettled weather returns late in the day on Monday. Scattered showers and storms arriving after 3 p.m. and lasting overnight. Some showers will linger into early Tuesday.

Tuesday is our transition day, our gateway back to the comfort zone. A sunny, dry, comfortable stretch as we head into September.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: