Temps rise Wednesday; Rain changing to snow later this week

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A few showers will fall tonight especially to the south/east. Rain showers will depart setting the stage for brightening skies as weak high pressure builds overhead.

Temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday morning, and then they will rise into the lower 50s by the afternoon especially west as the sun breaks out.

Prepare to cover or bring in those tender flowers and plants several times throughout the next week. We are way below our average of 66° (as of May 4th).

Friday rain showers will dowse the area with measurable precipitation in the form of rain to begin. As temperatures begin to drop from highs in the 40s Friday, rain will gradually mix with and change over to snow overnight Friday into Saturday. Overnight low temps will be around freezing.

While accumulation cannot be ruled out, the sun angle this time of the year is high and powerful which tends to melt any snow accumulation very quickly. Overnight Friday into Saturday, lake effect snow will likely ensue. Although accumulations are tough to predict this far out, stay tuned as we may be talking about some if it adding up on grassy surfaces. High temperatures both Friday and Saturday will be about 20° below our normal highs this time of year!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: