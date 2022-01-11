Temps rise slightly with more snow in the forecast

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Temperatures are still chilly, in the 20s, but rising through the overnight. Wind chills will still be in the teens by morning.

Winds subside to breezy Wednesday and sunshine is replaced with clouds. Under a southerly flow of wind, temperatures will be near 40 degrees for Wednesday.

Weak clipper system late Wednesday/Thursday will produce some scattered snow/mix with light accumulations.

Brief periods of seasonable temps return middle to the end of the week. Overall, more frequent periods of cold through the remainder of January!

Updated Great Lakes/Lake Erie ice coverage:

The lack of moisture tempered snow amounts over the last 24 hours.