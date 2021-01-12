Temps rise into the 40s in Northeast Ohio, but snow is on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The southerly breezes will help push our temps above average Wednesday. Highs are expected to top in the low 40s. Some sunshine in the afternoon is expected.

A warm front Wednesday night will present a small chance of a few rain showers and pockets of drizzle. The warmest day of the 8-day occurs Thursday with highs well into the mid 40s, 10 degrees above average. Then we have changes coming …

The jetstream is expected roar southward, carving a path for the colder air to seep over the Great Lakes. This will result in temperatures at or below average.

Yes, there is a chance of snow with this push of colder air. No, we’re not expecting significant snow. Snow chances start Friday and continue through next Tuesday. Lake Erie is wide open for business so you can count on periods of lake effect effect snow.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: