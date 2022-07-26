CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures dip to the low and mid 60s as humidity rises overnight.

Then we’re warming to the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday mainly mid to late day. A few sporadic showers and storms Thursday, mainly at night.

With the added moisture, the air will be more humid both days. Once the cold front passes Thursday night, dewpoints drop again and the air becomes very comfortable heading into the weekend.

Nice break from the extreme heat and humidity through early next week, then more consistent heat/humidity returns.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: