Temps remain in the 80s this week, with a cool-down headed our way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s another great night to catch a glimpse of the Perseid Meteors, which peaks tonight. Expect tonight to be mainly clear, and, with temperatures in the 60s, it will be a great night for viewing weather wise.

We’re at about half the number of severe storm warnings compared to last year, which is always positive.

The long range outlook keeps us in the 80s this week with another cool down coming next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

