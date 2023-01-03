CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Dense Fog Advisory is issued until 7 a.m. for Erie, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

Temperatures are rising into the 50s .as heavy rain moves in for the morning commute. You’ll want the rain gear and a jacket for the morning. Could be some ponding on the roads for the morning commute.

Temperatures ranging about 10-20° above average. These big swings in temperature are not a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.

A more winter feel is back at the end of the week with temperatures flirting with freezing during the day and 20’s overnight. Then temps back up slightly above normal.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

