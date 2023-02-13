CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a day filled with sunshine, clear skies will follow us into the evening.

Becoming chilly once the sun sets with temperatures falling back into the 40s, 30s and eventually the 20s by early tomorrow morning. Chance for some light frost waking up tomorrow.

Feeling the love and the warmth for your Valentine’s Day plans tomorrow! Temperatures will start off chilly, 20s and 30s, but we will quickly warm up to the mid 50s by the afternoon. Mostly to partly cloudy and quiet. Chance for a few sprinkles late tomorrow with most of the rain overnight.

Showers accompany a warm front Tuesday night/AM Wednesday as temps and wind gusts climb! A WIND ADVISORY may be issued. Plus, we’re on RECORD WATCH. Temps soar into the 60’s Wednesday. Record to beat is 67° set in 1954.

A lot of components with our next system. Warm winds, rain, severe threat and lake effect snow. Here’s the breakdown:

Widespread rain Thursday with a wintry mix possible early Friday followed by scattered lake effect snow Friday/Friday night as temperatures drop into the 20s/lower 30s.

It’s going to feel COLDER too! Wind chills in the teens all day long on Friday. A 36-Hour window of cold before another round of above average temps on the way next week.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.