Temps peak in the low 40s with a little sunshine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It's going to be another cool day.

There is even a FREEZE WARNING for Tuscarawas and Coshocton counties through 10 a.m.

Freeze Warning Well South

It will be cool again Wednesday, with highs topping out in the low 40s.

We will see the sun at least.

A weak system will dive into NE Ohio tonight with rain/snow/mix showers in spots.

Thursday features yet another weather system which will include showers.

Another system is showing signs of affecting us on Saturday and Sunday with occasional showers.

Don’t expect a lot of sunshine this weekend.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: