Temps near 90 before rain returns

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Moderately humid overnight, otherwise the night should remain quiet.

A hot and humid Thursday is in the works. A tiny chance of a few spotty storms during the late evening cannot be ruled out. Could we see our sixth 90-degree high temperature of 2021? It is definitely attainable on Thursday!

Showers and storms take over late Thursday night/Friday with lingering showers on Saturday.

Sunday looks like the pick day of the weekend with a very slim chance of a leftover shower/storm for our southern counties.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: