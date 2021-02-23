Temps in the upper 40s with chance of flakes

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It was so nice to see the sunshine Tuesday afternoon and to top it off we had our 1st 40° day since Jan. 21! Our high reached 43°. Ready to do it again? How about a touch warmer?

Temperatures are projected to top off in the upper 40s Wednesday before another cold front passes by. There’s a slim chance of a spot shower during the early afternoon through dinnertime.

A slight chance of lake effect snowflakes/mix Wednesday evening, but it’ll be brief. Otherwise, say goodbye to the 40s for a day, but sunshine returns as we wrap up the workweek. We may hit 50F+ this weekend!

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: