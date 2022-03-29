CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s COLD this morning! Temperatures are in the teens under a mainly clear sky. There may be some frost on windshields in the morning.

Sunshine dominates the sky today. Unfortunately not warming us. Highs today in the upper 30’s to low 40’s.

We’re tracking a warm front tonight.

Temperatures will hover around freezing as it lifts through, so a wintry mix of rain, ice and sleet is expected before dawn.

Ending around 8 AM with a few spotty showers as it exits.

Spring makes a comeback. Winds pick up, gusting to 30 MPH and we clear out some of the clouds. Warming up to around 70! Enjoy the afternoon! Showers and embedded thunder are possible late Wednesday night followed by on and off showers on Thursday with temps in the 60s.

Don’t let it fool you! April arrives with cooler temperatures. Near normal temperatures and quiet weather expected this weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST