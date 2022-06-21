CLEVELAND (WJW) — Happy summer solstice! Summer officially started at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday.

Here are some sunset times for spots around northern Ohio:

The atmosphere’s set up to temperatures which may exceed 90°F for a day or two. Thus far, we’ve seen three 90°F days officially in Cleveland (none of them records).

An air quality alert has been issued until midnight on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at Tuesday’s established record highs for Northeast Ohio:

Tuesday afternoon forecast temperatures: It will be hot but not as humid as last week.

The next chance of showers and storms are Wednesday afternoon in our southern viewing area.

Nice drop in humidity Thursday and Friday before some heat returns this weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: