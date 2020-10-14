CLEVELAND (WJW)– It was a gorgeous fall day despite temps being a tad cooler!
The next chance of rain is Thursday afternoon as temps are forecast to drop into the lower 50s by the end of the week.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Meanwhile, check out this map that shows the average (mean) time when areas across the Lower 48 see the first snowfall.
Lake Erie water temperatures over the last 3 years from October to the end of December:
Here’s a look at Cleveland’s October stats:
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- California man sentenced to jail for repeatedly putting semen in co-worker’s water, food
- Temps in the 60s continue, but drop later in the week
- Cleveland Metropolitan School District required to plan budget cuts if levy fails
- Caught on camera: Truck used for food, supply delivery stolen from Akron outreach center
- Second person arrested in murder of missing elderly Orrville man