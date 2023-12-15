CLEVELAND (WJW) – We had a beautiful December day! Temperatures will continue to fall into the 40s and 30s tonight.

Chilly, but not as cold as the past few nights. Clouds will continue to build into the area tonight and tomorrow.

Saturday will be mild, temperatures back in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun during the day but dry!

Rain moves in early Sunday and sticks with us for the first half of the day. Breezy at times and turning cooler.

Sunday futurecast:

Rain coverage will drop in the afternoon and become more spotty during the Cleveland Browns game. You’ll probably still want the rain gear. Temperatures will remain in the mid-40s.

How much rain:

Monday, the rain will change over to a rain/snow mix. Watch out for the morning commute and evening commute!

Monday night, a brief period of lake effect snow into early Tuesday. Stay tuned for numbers!

Temperatures will drop. Expect about 36 hours in the 30s early next week before temperatures rise back into the 40s.

Check the 8-day forecast above.