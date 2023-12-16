CLEVELAND (WJW) – Good morning! Your weekend will start with a breezy and mild setting.

Saturday temperatures climb back to the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun during the day then showers move in tonight.

More rain moves in early Sunday and sticks with us for the first half of the day. Breezy at times and turning cooler.

Rain coverage will drop in the afternoon and become more spotty during the Cleveland Browns game. You’ll probably still want the rain gear. Temperatures will remain in the mid-40s.

How much rain:

Monday night, a brief period of light accumulation of Lake effect snow into early Tuesday

Temperatures will drop. Expect about 36 hours in the 30s early next week before temperatures rise back into the 40s.

Check the 8-day forecast above.