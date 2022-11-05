CLEVELAND (WJW) — It was another beautiful day in Northeast Ohio. Multiple communities hit records for their high temperatures and several others came pretty close!

Cleveland, Youngstown and Akron-Canton hit record highs on Saturday; 77°, 79° and 78° respectively. The last time Cleveland hit 77° on Nov. 5 was in 2015.

Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend/early next week.

Several communities in our western viewing area are under a wind advisory until 9.m. Winds are expected to calm down overnight, but will ramp back up slightly on Sunday.