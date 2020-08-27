Temps heat back up on Thursday, chance for storms in the afternoon

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A quiet, muggy evening and night on tap. Temperatures will likely not drop below 70 degrees overnight.

Fair skies will continue through the morning. Hot tomorrow! We’ll likely reach our 16th 90+ day of the year. Factor in the humidity and it’ll feel more like the mid 90s. Stay cool!

Once again there is the chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, this time it could continue through the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a SLIGHT RISK, meaning a few could turn strong to severe. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. Stay tuned, isolated after 1 p.m.

Our rain chance continues through the end of the week. The remnants of Hurricane Laura remain south and will track along the Ohio River Valley as a front draped to our north drops in.

There is a high risk for rain/thunder late Friday during *Friday Night Touchdown* high school week #1 and the first half of Saturday. The rain risk will be over around 2 p.m. on Saturday, then cooler, less humid air invades our region. If you’re a fall lover, check out the beginning of next week!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: