CLEVELAND (WJW) — Beautiful weather is in store for Northeast Ohio throughout Memorial Day weekend.

We’ll see a few passing showers early Saturday morning but clouds are clearing and temps will stay comfortable, reaching 70°.

Although air temps are gradually warming, Lake Erie water temps at 50° are still too cold for swimming.

A warm front coming in Saturday night/early Sunday brings clouds back for a bit but will warm things up. Sunday is looking mostly sunny.

The unofficial start of summer will feel more like August with the heat and humidity returning; Temps well into the 80s, possibly 90.

As we close out May and head into June, temperatures soar 15° above average.

We won’t see rain until well after the holiday weekend.

