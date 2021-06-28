Temps feel like 95 with showers and storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Officially we’re still waiting for our first 90-degree day, but it feels like 95 with the heat index.

For Monday and Tuesday: Hot & humid.

Mid-late afternoon storms will develop both days. Overall coverage between 40-50%.

The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall.

Front finally moves through Thursday. Highest storm coverage Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler more comfy air returns for the upcoming, 4th of July weekend.

Even though the cooler air will move in, the threat of showers is still there for the holiday weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST