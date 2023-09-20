CLEVELAND (WJW) – A few clouds stick around tonight as temperatures fall into the low 60s and upper 50s.

Comfortably cool tomorrow morning before temperatures quickly climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Good amount of sunshine tomorrow and dry. Another beautiful day!

So far this month the cooler air has won out. Here’s a look at the first half of September:

Ready for a warm-up before fall officially arrives? 80 to end the week and a picture perfect weekend ahead. Temps will be slightly cooler along the shoreline.

Mild weather for Friday night football! Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s with mostly clear skies.

Long range future cast into next week:

Very little rain in the long range outlook.

Temperatures trending to near average next week

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.