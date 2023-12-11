CLEVELAND (WJW0 – A flurry or two may be flying around through early evening. It won’t add up, and may not even stick to anything.

More so, a cloudy and chilly evening in the lower 30s, feeling more like upper 20s with breezy winds.

Weak front Wednesday and a somewhat stronger front Sunday. Otherwise the next week looks very quiet. This is all part of the mid December outlook (issued on Scott’s Twitter page before Thanksgiving).

Temps this week stay near/slightly above normal through this weekend.

Active panhandle storm track the last 10 days of December. Too early to tell if these will produce snow for Ohio. Temps look to stay near normal.

