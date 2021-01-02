Weekend weather: Temps drop into the 30s, as snowy wintry mix heads our way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect a few spotty showers/flurries this morning, otherwise it will be cloudy with temperatures holding steady in the mid 30s.
Snow develops during the early morning hours tomorrow mixing with rain by late morning. An inch or less is possible by 8 a.m. Sunday.
Our widespread wintry mix will taper to on and off rain/snow showers throughout the day. Expect temps to be at about 38 degrees during the big Browns game against the Steelers Sunday.
We’re tracking a clipper system Monday night into Tuesday. Snow to a wintry mix is possible then. No big accumulations are anticipated.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
