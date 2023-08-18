CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening will be beautiful and autumn-esque with temperatures in the 70s. For outdoor activities later this evening, we’ll be clear and breezy with temps in the 60s.

It should be fantastic for the Guardians game and high school football games.

Overnight, temperatures will be really cool, in the mid 50s near the water and in the nooks and crannies, in the lower 50s, perhaps an isolated upper 40s.

Summer returns for the second half of the weekend with sunny skies and temps in the upper 80s. Some isolated communities south may actually break the 90 degree mark. When you factor in a little humidity, it will feel like we’re in the lower 90s.

Humidity will drop briefly Friday into Saturday before warmer air returns.

Finally signs of summer heat returning next week! A few weak fronts will pass from the NW. Timing is still uncertain. Highly doubt this heat will be long lasting. The pattern looks to revert back to lower 80s (90s stay west as the month ends). More on this coming soon.

Best chance for rain: Late next week

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.