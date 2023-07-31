CLEVELAND (WJW) – A comfortable night with clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s through the evening as lower humidity continues to filter into the region. Once the sun sets, temperatures will quickly.

We will end up in the 50s tonight. Great night to open up the windows. Some places will end up in the middle and low 50s.

A few showers are possible overnight, mainly along the lakeshore, but most places will be dry.

We have a treat in the night sky this month! August brings two full moons. One on August 1st and the other August 30th. Both full moons will also be super moons!

A few showers possible early in the morning, especially near Ashtabula and Lake counties, but most places will stay dry with a few clouds. Mostly sunny by the afternoon. Another beautiful day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure moves in and will set up a quiet pattern for us to start the week. Our next chance at rain isn’t until the end of the week.

We gradually warm-up mid week. Temperatures back in the low to mid 80’s. Shower/storm chance increases as we head into the weekend.

