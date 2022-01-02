Temps dip first week of January with lake-effect snow on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Through Monday morning, there could be a few quick bursts of lake effect snow mainly for northern counties. Any accumulations will be light, if any at all.

Temps first thing in the morning will be chilly, in the mid 20s. Winds are light, so wind chills will be in the teens.

Expect the clouds to give way to partial sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures still stay pretty chilly, only in the upper 20s. Folks in our southern counties could see lower to mid 30s.

Want snow? We have a couple of chances. The first week of January is trending colder, in fact, another wave of arctic air trickles in at the end of next week. Brrr!

Here is the Fox 8 Day Forecast: