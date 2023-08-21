CLEVELAND (WJW) – Warm and muggy tonight with temperatures falling into the 70s and 60s. A few clouds around with a bit of wildfire haze. We should see some clearing through the night and day tomorrow.

A bit cooler and a bit more comfortable tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 70s. Lower humidity will continue to move in through the day tomorrow allowing for a really comfortable Tuesday evening. A bit breezy through the day with a bit more sunshine by days end.

A few fronts will pass between late Tuesday and late Friday. Specific timing is still uncertain. Main front approaches Wednesday/Thursday.

Clusters of storms will travel NW to SE up and over the ridge of heat in the central US. Combination of a cold front and some moisture of Tropical Storm Hilary out west.

Back to school!! Pretty quiet for the first day of school and seasonably warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: