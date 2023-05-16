CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly cloudy, quiet and cool tonight. Feeling chilly by early tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Not as cold as last night but the breeze will make it feel a bit cooler through the morning.

Temperatures won’t move much during the day as we sit in the mid to upper 50s. Still breezy with deceiving sunshine.

Cooling down quickly Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some places will end up in the 30s by early Thursday allowing for some patchy, light frost.

Staying dry through the rest of the week until a stronger cold front moves in on Friday. Showers will move in during the later part of the day and could linger into early Saturday.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.