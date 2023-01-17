CLEVELAND (WJW) — Steady rain is moving out. A few localized showers, short-lived before 9 a.m. with a few sprinkles after. Cloudy skies with some late day sunshine. Staying mild with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Three more systems this week. The first will be rain Wednesday night/early Thursday. Sunny breaks with a few scattered showers late Thursday. Second system will be a wintry mix by Friday. Third is rain/snow Sunday late into Monday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

