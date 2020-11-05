Temps climb to near 70 and stay there

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures hit 70 yesterday, and we’ll make a run for it again today.

The last time we had a stretch of days in November with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s was a decade ago!

The sun will run concurrently with a gradual warming trend.

Highs near or slightly above 70 are in our forecast through early next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

