Temps climb for Fourth of July weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The A/C is getting a break at least for one more night as temps fall into the 50s. It feels a bit more like fall.

Maps in motion continue to show high pressure settling over the Ohio Valley even as a trough of low pressure pivots to New England and takes instability showers with it.

MAPS IN MOTION

Dew points will begin to climb again later in the weekend. Independence Day highs should rise into the mid/upper 80s with dew points in the mid/upper 60s.

DEW POINT FORECAST (HUMIDITY)

Fireworks displays are not expected to be adversely affected by any weather issues!

FIREWORKS FORECAST FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY EVENING

Meanwhile, rain chances begin to climb beginning next Tuesday.

PROBABILITY OF PRECIP THROUGH NEXT FRIDAY

Toasty temps are back next week with another shot at 90° on Monday! More pool days ahead.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: