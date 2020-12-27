Temps climb back up into the 40s as sunshine returns to Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 40s are coming back today along with a chance for some sunshine!

Snow totals from our white Christmas:

Rain showers will develop tonight which will change over to a wintry mix/snow early Monday morning. Scattered lake effect snow showers will develop in the afternoon. Little to no accumulation expected… less than 1″.

For New Year’s Eve, showers will be around as well as a wintry (potentially) icy mix. On New Year’s Day, we are expecting an icy wintry mix to switch to rain as temps climb into the 40s.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: