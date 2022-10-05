CLEVELAND (WJW) – This evening, look for temperatures in the 60s with mostly clear skies and light winds. Maybe long sleeves if you’re headed out but other than that it will be a beautiful one.

Overnight, won’t be as cool, it’ll actually be seasonable, in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Why has the last two weeks been so cool? The answer lies in the pattern in the northern Pacific Ocean. Persistent low pressure between the Aleutian Islands and Gulf of Alaska has kept warmth across the western US and cooler temps in the eastern US. Coolest two week period in northern Ohio (9/22 to 10/3) since 2012!

Tomorrow looking the best of the next 8 days, with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping out numbers nearly 20 degrees by Friday!

Best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night through Friday mid-afternoon. Followed by a few lake effect rain showers Friday evening mainly in our snowbelt communities.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.