Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Geauga, Portage and Summit counties.

We are not out of the woods yet; we are still watching a line of storms develop to our west.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper-60s. It’s windy! Southerly winds sustained around 20 MPH with gusts up to 35. The SPC has us under a ‘marginal’ into the early-afternoon hours as the cold front blasts through. Strong winds are the threat.

Storm Prediction Center Severe Weather Outlook

The bigger threat right now is for flooding. FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS and a FLOOD ADVISORY have been issued in Tuscarawas County until 11:45 AM.

We continue to watch our area creeks, rivers and streams for flooding. A FLOOD WARNING is active for Killbuck and Eagle Creek as well as the Black River for minor flooding. Additional rain today… 0.25-0.50″ north to around an inch or more south.

Following our unsettled warm-up, temperatures will tumble. A chilly, but sun-filled weekend is on tap.

