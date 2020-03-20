Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Geauga, Portage and Summit counties.
We are not out of the woods yet; we are still watching a line of storms develop to our west.
Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper-60s. It’s windy! Southerly winds sustained around 20 MPH with gusts up to 35. The SPC has us under a ‘marginal’ into the early-afternoon hours as the cold front blasts through. Strong winds are the threat.
The bigger threat right now is for flooding. FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS and a FLOOD ADVISORY have been issued in Tuscarawas County until 11:45 AM.
We continue to watch our area creeks, rivers and streams for flooding. A FLOOD WARNING is active for Killbuck and Eagle Creek as well as the Black River for minor flooding. Additional rain today… 0.25-0.50″ north to around an inch or more south.
Following our unsettled warm-up, temperatures will tumble. A chilly, but sun-filled weekend is on tap.
