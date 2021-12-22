Temperatures tumble into the 20s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Astronomical winter arrived just before 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday.

That means we start seeing a few more seconds of daylight for each day between now and January 1… but we won’t see anything noticeable until early February.

Temps will drop today as the clipper front passes through. A few flurries with a brisk NW wind. Temps fall into the upper 20s by noon.

A weak warm front Thursday night will produce a spotty shower of rain/snow.

Christmas Eve/Day: Rain showers develop late afternoon Friday and continue Christmas Day. No white Christmas for us this year.