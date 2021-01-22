Temperatures tumble into the 20s with light lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A few snow showers will make an appearance before dawn Friday.

Thereafter, lake effect snow will set up as colder air works in behind the front. Little to no accumulation expected for most.

The snowbelt could get around an inch or two by day’s end on Friday.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day. We’re seeing our high temperatures this morning.

We’ll be in the 20s by 11 a.m.

Scattered lake effect snow showers will continue through Saturday morning.

Another active pattern is on the way. Here’s what we’re tracking:

Sunday: Scattered snow showers late in the day. Rising temperatures. Little accumulation

Monday: Icy mix/snow north vs rain south starting during the PM hours.

Monday Night: Mix to snow.

Tuesday: Snow showers through mid afternoon…quiet by evening.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: