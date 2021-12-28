Temperatures trending above average for last week of 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The brief interval of wet snow ended quickly not long after sunset Tuesday, but not exiting before sugar-coating lawns and rooftops with 1/2″ of sloppy, slushy snow, much of which slowly melted.

We’re tracking yet another system Wednesday night. This one will bring rain showers to our area through 10 a.m. Thursday. So far, we’re tied for the sixth warmest December on record.

Temperatures are trending above average this last week of 2021.

We’re ringing in the new year on a mild note with the 50’s on tap. Showers arrive after 2 a.m., so there’s no travels worries surrounding the ball drop.