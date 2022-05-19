CLEVELAND (WJW) – The next chance of rain and storms from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.

It will be hot and humid Friday. Temperatures soar to record territory, with highs topping off around 90!

Winds increase out of the southwest at 15-25 MPH gusting to 35 MPH. Multiple chances of showers and storms through the weekend.

We’re tracking a strong cold front over the weekend. The best chance of storms is after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Stay tuned as some could reach strong to severe status.

Cooler temperatures return next week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: