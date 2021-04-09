Temperatures to soar Saturday ahead of widespread afternoon showers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It will be uneventful in Northeast Ohio overnight as temperatures remain mild for the season. Lows drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another warm one is on tap for Saturday! Temperatures are expected to soar to around 80°. The record high on Saturday is 83° set in 1978.

A cold front heads our way bringing widespread rain/thunder after 4 p.m. Strong wind gusts are possible. System #2 curls in from the west around midday Sunday with more intermittent showers.

Cooler, more seasonable air to follow next week. Feeling more like spring with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Frequent weather systems expected throughout the next 7-10 days across the northern half of the U.S. However, there will be plenty of dry times too!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast