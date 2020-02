Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- Temperatures are expected to rise a bit and top out in the lower 40s Tuesday, and then decline into the 30s by late-afternoon.

Rain will continue through Tuesday morning, around 0.2″ to 0.4."

There will be a brief period of cold Wednesday through early Friday then temperatures climb above normal. We are watching the Midwest cold next week; there's a good possibility of this cold migrating east around the end of the month

Here's the latest 8-day forecast: