CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures warm up fast Monday with temperatures in the 90s.
It’s going to feel like the “Dog Days” with tropical-level humidity.
It will be mostly sunny throughout the day.
There are chances for pop-up showers ahead of a cold front that moves in tonight.
That cold front won’t cool things off, but it will kick-off some thundershowers.
Oppressive humidity sticks around tomorrow.
Here’s your 8-day forecast.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- DeShields leads Cleveland over White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings
- Simon Cowell thanks nurses and doctors after breaking his back in multiple places
- Air Quality Alert for ground level ozone in Northeast Ohio
- Temperatures soar into the 90s with tropical humidity; thundershowers tonight
- Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac on breaking coronavirus protocol: ‘I made a poor choice’