Temperatures soar into the 90s with tropical humidity; thundershowers tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures warm up fast Monday with temperatures in the 90s.

It’s going to feel like the “Dog Days” with tropical-level humidity.

It will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

There are chances for pop-up showers ahead of a cold front that moves in tonight.

That cold front won’t cool things off, but it will kick-off some thundershowers.

Oppressive humidity sticks around tomorrow.

Here’s your 8-day forecast.

