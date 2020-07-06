Temperatures soar into the 90s amid Air Quality Alert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Baby it’s hot outside! And it is only going to get hotter! There are several more 90°+ days on the way… Possibly a 5-day stretch!

There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio.

That will make it more challenging for some people to breathe.

We’re going to heat up fast Monday.

It will be 80 by 9 a.m.

We’re headed for temperatures in the low 90s.

The next significant chance for rain is Friday.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

