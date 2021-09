CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was clear, calm and cool tonight with temperatures dipping to around 50.

For Thursday, expect much of the same with temperatures running a touch cooler than the past couple of days. This pleasant stretch of weather continues until Sunday.

Saturday is obviously the “pick” day of the weekend.

Rain showers are back in the forecast on Sunday and into the week ahead. Temperatures will settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s for highs through the next week.