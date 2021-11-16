Temperatures rising Wednesday, but not for long

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures rise tonight with a warm front.

By daybreak, it won’t be so chilly with temperatures around 50. Clouds thicken and stray sprinkles cannot be ruled out Wednesday.

Winds could gust up to 30 mph throughout the afternoon with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 60’s.

This warmth won’t last long, as we’re tracking a cold front Wednesday night.

Rain will develop late, mainly after 9 p.m. It’s going to be a wet commute come Thursday morning with periods of heavy rain at times.

We dry out in the afternoon, then lake effect snow develops Thursday evening. Accumulating snow in the primary snow belt is anticipated Friday morning.

Roller coaster temperatures prevail through Thanksgiving week and beyond. The chances of seeing additional snowfall during Thanksgiving week (leaning closer to Friday or Saturday) are increasing.