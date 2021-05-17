Temperatures nearing 80 starting Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s about to feel like summer! Bring on the A/C!

We’re forecasting high temperatures around 80° starting Tuesday. A tiny threat of rain/thunder with the heat and humidity ramping up, but only spotty coverage max.

Fox 8 Day Forecast

Why are temperatures going from below normal to summer levels? The answer is found around the world! Tropical Pacific and northern Atlantic were in favorable phases for cool air (MJO and Greenland High). Now they are shifting to favorable warmth for the eastern US. Here is the longer-range temperature outlook for the remainder of May.