Temperatures near record highs on Tuesday, risk for storms Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– An air quality advisory is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight Tuesday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties.

Heat and humidity will return on Tuesday. Temperatures will be nearing record territory, which is 93° from 2008. We’ll likely have our first official 90 degree day in Cleveland.

Tropical Depression Cristobal: What’s interesting about this tropical system is that the remains will impact the upper Midwest. This has NEVER happened before (tropical record keeping began in 1851–more than 2000 tropical systems)

The remnants will get swept up by a cold front that will impact us on Wednesday. That will be our first chance of rain so water your plants.

A slight risk of strong to severe storms will be part of our forecast PM Wednesday as well. A much cooler end of the week/weekend is in our future.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

